1/1
Michael Ryan Sheehan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Ryan Sheehan of Oxbow Drive passed away July 13, 2020. He was born to the late John L. and Violet Stine Sheehan. Michael was a graduate of Old Dominion University received his Juris Doctorate from T.C. Williams Law School at the University of Richmond. He was a former attorney with Virginia Beach Commonwealth Attorney's Office and most recently the Bieber Law Firm. Michael was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church, Virginia Beach and attended Woodland Heights Baptist Church, Chesapeake. He was Past Master of the Kempsville Masonic Lodge #196 A.F & A.M. as well as Past Master of the Berkley Masonic Lodge #167 A.F & A.M., Michael was a member of the York Rite, Khedive Temple of the Shrine AAONMS, Chesapeake Shrine Club and Past High Priest of the Ionic Royal Arch Chapter. He was also an avid Harley Davidson motorcycle enthusiast.

He is survived by his half-sister, Kathy Harper and her husband, Johnny; special friend, Charlayne C. Deickman; a host of other friends and his beloved cat, Harley.

A service to celebrate his life will be held at a later date. Graham Funeral Home will be caring for arrangements. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Shriners Hospitals for Children. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence to the family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 17, 2020
You will be missed my Brother. RIP.
Graham "Chip" Winston
Friend
July 16, 2020
Right Excellent Mike: Rest In Peace. It was good to work with you in Royal Arch Masonry years ago.
Frederick R. Dixon, Sr. PDDGHP 2
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved