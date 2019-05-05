Michael Scott Spruill, 53, passed away May 4, 2019. He was born in Portsmouth, Virginia to Dale and Brenda Deaton Spruill and was a 1984 graduate of Deep Creek High School.l Mike worked as a technician for Mosquito Joe and was formerly employed at Ford Motor Company, Norfolk. He was an animal lover, especially dogs, cats, and chickens; loved the outdoors, planting trees and flowers; but, most of all, he loved his family. Left to cherish his memory, besides his parents, is his loving wife, Marie Hargett Spruill. He was preceded in death by his brother, Mark Dale Spruill.The family will receive friends at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 1-2 p.m. A close friend of Mikes, Pastor Mark Taylor, the youth pastor at Good News Baptist Church, whom Mike referred to as â€œPreacher Manâ€ will conduct a service to celebrate his life will begin at 2. Burial will be in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Diabetes Foundation. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the service and leave a condolence to the family. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 5, 2019