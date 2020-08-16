1/1
Michael T. Nero
Michael T. Nero, 80 passed away August 10, 2020 from natural causes. A native of Norfolk, he was the son of the late James and Doris Nero.

He was a graduate of Granby High School and Virginia Tech. Following graduation, he went to Officer Candidate School in Newport, RI for service as a Lieutenant in the Navy. While stationed in Hawaii he worked on missile tracking stations during the Vietnam War. After leaving the Navy he returned to Norfolk, working at City Hall as a senior computer systems analyst. He was instrumental in developing new computer applications which are still being used today.

Mr. Nero is survived by his brothers James Nero, Jr. (Carol) of Norfolk, Randall Nero of Norfolk, Steve Nero of Los Angeles and nieces Kristin Reynolds and Madeline Nero.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. The family would like to acknowledge the compassionate care of the staff and nurses of Province Place of Depaul Hospital.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
1501 Colonial Avenue
Norfolk, VA 23517
(757) 622-7353
