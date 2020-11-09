With heartfelt joy, we announce that Michael Thomas Dunham has left us to begin his eternal journey in Heaven, where he will be reunited with his eldest son Michael John.



Mike was a man of many talents. As a youth attending Fishburne Military Academy, he was a decorated member of the Society of Outstanding High School Students. He went on to attend Old Dominion University where he studied business and law. He was a serial entrepreneur and went on to open Gene's Transmission Shop in 1977, where he never worked a day in his life because he was doing what he loved, until he retired in 2012.



Mike loved motorcycles, sports, and fast boats. As a successful business owner, he was able to spend much of his time pursuing his passions. As a high-octane youth, he competed in high speed boat and skiing races along the eastern seaboard. He notably won the unlimited class Yorktown Marathon 52-mile ski race with a 17' Baja. At 35, he won the Eastern Amateur Golf Tournament First Flight at Elizabeth Manor Country Club. And before it was cool, he was playing and winning in the World Series of Poker. And when he won, everybody won. From ski trips and white-water rafting, with his son Jeffrey and friends, to luxury vacations with his amazing wife Patricia Piszko Dunham. He is survived by his wife of 41 years Patty, whose favorite place to be, in his arms, will now be forever missed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store