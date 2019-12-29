Home

Michael Thomas Rowe Sr.

PORTSMOUTH - Michael Thomas Rowe, Sr., age 69, quietly passed away on December 19, 2019, after battling cancer for three years. Michael graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School and attended University of VA. Over his work career Michael was a true craftsman. When he wasn't building, he loved to sail. He designed and built hundreds of custom homes and neighborhoods throughout Hampton Roads. Michael was predeceased by his father, Edgar Thurston Rowe, and his mother, Chestine Facenda Rowe.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Natalie Mertz and Michael Rowe Jr; brothers, Steve (Kandi) and Brian (Wanda) Rowe; sister, Marie (Gerald) Todd; finance, Patricia Dulka; and his best canine friend, Skippy; and numerous extended family members and friends.

Services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be made online at www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 29, 2019
