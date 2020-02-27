|
Rev. Michael Vincent Moro, M.D. joined his Lord and Savior in the early hours of Sunday February 23, 2020.
Michael was born July 29, 1943 in Columbus, GA to the late Toby and Dominick Moro. He grew up in Mineola, NY.
He graduated from Chaminade High School in Mineola, NY. He attended Mt. St. Mary's College in Emmitsburg, MD. He studied medicine at the UniversitÃ di Padova in Padua, Italy. He did a residency in Ob/Gyn, then was awarded a fellowship in gynecological oncology through Sloan-Kettering Hospital in New York. Ultimately, he changed course and spent his career as a family practitioner.
An accomplished physician for over forty-five years, Michael was also a professor at Eastern Virginia Medical School and continued to serve with the school as a professor in the community for the duration of his career. While at EVMS, he received multiple awards including the Sir William Osler and Van Wolkenten Awards. Teaching and sharing his love of medicine was a vital part of his life, and his passion for healing showed in his work every day. He remained in contact with many of his students after their graduations. He felt blessed to bring his gift of ministry and his passion of medicine together, by being able to perform the marriage ceremonies of many medical students and residents.
He previously served on many boards, including Catholic Family Charities. He coached numerous youth sports and was instrumental in the formation of Tidewater Youth Lacrosse. Michael was very active in sports and the community throughout his life. While in medical school in Italy, he played professional rugby for Petrarca Rugby.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 44 years, Fran; children, Loreen Clayton, Lisa Poole and husband Danny, Michael Moro and wife Claudia Muratori, Amy Moro, Geoffrey Moro and fiancÃ©e Molly Fanney; grandchildren, Brittany Clayton and fiancÃ© Danny Fair, Nicholas Clayton, and Paul Moro; great-grandchild Cooper Fair; sisters, Cookie Burnett, Eileen and husband Dr. Aswini Lenora; brother, Robert "Bobby" Moro and wife Toni; many more extended family members and friends. He was also proud to have welcomed Emma and Sarah Poole, and Maddy Fair to the family whom he proudly called his grandchildren.
A wake service followed by a visitation will start at 5:00 pm and last until 7:00 pm on Sunday, March 1, at Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel (5033 Rouse Drive, VA Beach 23462). A Mass of the Resurrection will be held the following day on Monday, March 2, at Church of the Ascension (4853 Princess Anne Rd, VA Beach, 23462) at 11:00 am. To honor Michael, the family requests that you bring a non-perishable item for the Church of the Ascension Food Pantry to the service.
Condolences may be left at www.altmeyerfh.com
"I have competed well; I have finished the race; I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 27, 2020