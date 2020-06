Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Michael's life story with friends and family

Share Michael's life story with friends and family

of Virginia Beach, passed on March 21, 2020. A service of Celebration of Life will be conducted on Saturday June 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM, Riverside Memorial Park, 1000 E. Indian River Rd. Norfolk



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store