Michael left this world at the young age of 43 on May 28, 2019. Born in Newport News, he lived on the Peninsula for most of his life. He worked for Aard-Alltuff as a screen printer, after earning his bachelorâ€™s degree in Fine Arts from VCU.Survivors include his parents, Peggy Krueger and Jeff Ives and Gary and Sandra Driver; his beloved son, Maxwell Lewis Krueger of Norfolk; and his grandparents, Melva Rowe Lines of Louisa, VA and Russell Rowe and his wife, Shirley of Lake Havasu, AZ.The family will receive friends from 2-3 PM Sunday, June 2, 2019 at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home with a funeral service beginning at 3pm in the funeral home chapel.Memorials may be made to a .
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 31, 2019