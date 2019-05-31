The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
R.Hayden Smith Funeral Home - Hampton
245 South Armistead Avenue
Hampton, VA 23669
757-723-3191
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Krueger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Wade Krueger

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michael Wade Krueger Obituary
Michael left this world at the young age of 43 on May 28, 2019. Born in Newport News, he lived on the Peninsula for most of his life. He worked for Aard-Alltuff as a screen printer, after earning his bachelorâ€™s degree in Fine Arts from VCU.Survivors include his parents, Peggy Krueger and Jeff Ives and Gary and Sandra Driver; his beloved son, Maxwell Lewis Krueger of Norfolk; and his grandparents, Melva Rowe Lines of Louisa, VA and Russell Rowe and his wife, Shirley of Lake Havasu, AZ.The family will receive friends from 2-3 PM Sunday, June 2, 2019 at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home with a funeral service beginning at 3pm in the funeral home chapel.Memorials may be made to a .
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.