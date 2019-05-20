Michael Walsh McCabe, Sr. passed away unexpectedly on May 18, 2019. â€œBig Mikeâ€ was born on August 31, 1943 to James and Agnes McCabe in Charlotte, North Carolina before moving to Cape Charles, Virginia. Mike loved the Shore and was a graduate of Cape Charles High School and attended several colleges and universities throughout Virginia and North Carolina. Mike moved from Cape Charles to Virginia Beach and began working for National Cash Register before starting his career in commercial real estate that would span five decades. He began his work with Goodman, Segar, Hogan and then formed Adams, McCabe and Lester with his dear friends Jerry and Harry which subsequently became McCabe and Lester. He then joined Harvey Lindsay Commercial Real Estate where he worked for over twenty years. Mike served on numerous philanthropic, educational and economic boards and was a civic leader throughout his career. Perhaps the most important thing to Big Mike were his family and friends, of which he had many. He was a stranger to no one and always enjoyed new friends, both young and old, and especially loved entertaining a crowd at the McCabe Beach Bar on 63rd Street. Above all else, Big Mike adored â€˜the Girlsâ€™- his three granddaughters. He loved them dearly and took great pride in all of their accomplishments. Mike is predeceased by his parents, Big Mac and Ag, and his brother Jack. Left to cherish his memory are his best friend and wife of 51 years, Nelle Tyler McCabe, son Michael and his wife Merrick and their daughters Helen, Sallie Carter and Betsy, his brother Jim and wife Nan, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends. A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 2:00pm at Galilee Church (3928 Pacific Avenue in Virginia Beach).In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Norfolk Academy or Chesapeake Bay Academy. Online condolences may be made to the family at hdoliver.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 20, 2019