Michael Warren Meeks, 52, lost his courageous battle with cancer on June 30, 2020. He spent his last weeks with his family under the care of Sentara Hospice. During this time, he was comforted by many friends who visited.
Mike is survived by his father, Frank Meeks, stepmother Donna Meeks, stepfather David Hager, brother Jeff Meeks, his beloved cousin Carrie Parker Haws, uncles Philip Meeks and Randy Warren, and cousins Chad, Brandi and Laura. His mother, Jane Warren Hager, preceded him in death, as did his grandparents Lois and Elizabeth Meeks, Ollie and Vera Belle Warren, his aunt Phyllis Parker, and his cousin Mark Warren.
Mike was born in Longview, Texas, and spent his early years in St. Joseph, Missouri. He moved with his family to Virginia Beach in 1977 and graduated from Maury High School. He received his Bachelor's degree from Old Dominion University in 1988. Most of his working life was spent in the transportation industry, most recently being employed at Redi Carpet.
In keeping with Mike's wishes, no memorial service will be held. He asked that his ashes be scattered at one of his favorite places in the Virginia mountains.
The family thanks his many friends and family members who have supported him throughout his illness. We also thank Jason, Beth and Michele from Sentara Hospice for their care during his final days. Memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society
or a charity of choice
