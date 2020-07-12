1/1
Michael Warren Meeks
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Warren Meeks, 52, lost his courageous battle with cancer on June 30, 2020. He spent his last weeks with his family under the care of Sentara Hospice. During this time, he was comforted by many friends who visited.

Mike is survived by his father, Frank Meeks, stepmother Donna Meeks, stepfather David Hager, brother Jeff Meeks, his beloved cousin Carrie Parker Haws, uncles Philip Meeks and Randy Warren, and cousins Chad, Brandi and Laura. His mother, Jane Warren Hager, preceded him in death, as did his grandparents Lois and Elizabeth Meeks, Ollie and Vera Belle Warren, his aunt Phyllis Parker, and his cousin Mark Warren.

Mike was born in Longview, Texas, and spent his early years in St. Joseph, Missouri. He moved with his family to Virginia Beach in 1977 and graduated from Maury High School. He received his Bachelor's degree from Old Dominion University in 1988. Most of his working life was spent in the transportation industry, most recently being employed at Redi Carpet.

In keeping with Mike's wishes, no memorial service will be held. He asked that his ashes be scattered at one of his favorite places in the Virginia mountains.

The family thanks his many friends and family members who have supported him throughout his illness. We also thank Jason, Beth and Michele from Sentara Hospice for their care during his final days. Memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society or a charity of choice. Condolences may be offered at www.vacremationsociety.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 12, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved