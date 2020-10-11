1/1
Michael Wayne Price
1943 - 2020
Michael Wayne Price, 76, of Norfolk, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020.

Born in Norfolk on November 23, 1943, Wayne was the third son of Harry Borum Price Jr. and Sue Deitrick Price. Wayne graduated from Norfolk Academy and the George Washington University. He went on to earn a law degree from Catholic University and launched a law career that spanned five decades. After several years at Crenshaw, Ware and Johnson, Wayne formed a law partnership that evolved into Price, Perkins, Larkin. He spent his career advocating for injured people.

He served as a board member of the Norfolk SPCA (1980-2000, as President from 1990-94), Goodwill Industries, Little Theatre of Norfolk, and Urban Outreach (1975-2020). He worked pro bono as an attorney for various organizations throughout his career.

Wayne was a kind and jovial person who lived life to the fullest. He loved Las Vegas and Broadway shows. He was a golfer, skier, actor, sailor, and car enthusiast. Wayne was an avid reader of history, and in 1998 he completed an M.A. in History from ODU.

Wayne is predeceased by his parents and his brother, Harry "Beau" Price III. He is survived by his wife Elizabeth Fife, his brother Bruce Price, stepchildren Douglas and Margaret Melchor, sister-in-law Elizabeth "Betsy" Price, nephews Scott (Virginia), Mark, and Tim Price, and five great nephews.

A celebration of his life will be held under CDC guidelines on November 21st at 1 p.m. at the H.D. Oliver Chapel, 2002 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach. Please remember Wayne with a donation to the Norfolk SPCA, 916 Ballentine Blvd., Norfolk, Va. 23504.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
Funeral services provided by
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
2002 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 428-7880
