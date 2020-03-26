|
|
Michael W. Ruckle, age 68, of Virginia Beach, passed on Saturday March 21, 2020 after an extended battle with liver cancer. Mike was born in Chesapeake, VA and was preceded in death by his beloved wife Debbie Ruckle, parents Philip & Mary Ruckle. He is survived by siblings Philip S. Ruckle Jr.(Pat) of Manteo, NC, Phyllis R Earley of Poquoson, and Jeffery L. Ruckle of Port Orchard, WA, 6 nieces and nephews, and a dozen great nieces and nephews.
Mike was a graduate of Great Bridge HS, and served in the US Army. Following his service to his country he worked in construction before founding his own company, Level Best. At the time of his death he was also employed by B&T Kitchen and Baths. Those who knew Mike will miss his humor, and quiet, caring demeanor. In addition to family, he will be missed by all of the women who were helping run his life!
The family would like to thank all of the nurses and staff at Sentera Hospice House in VA Beach. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to Sentera Hospice. Graveside service arrangements in May are pending.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020