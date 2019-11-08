|
|
Michael William McCoy, 72, of Chesapeake, was taken by the Angels to the God he loved on Tuesday, November 5, 2019.
Mr. McCoy was born on January 10, 1947 in Dubuque, Iowa to the late Donald and Teresa Gerkin McCoy. He was predeceased by a sister, Barbara McCoy; a brother Rich McCoy; and his American Eskimo, Xanadu.
He was a dedicated and true US Marine who served in the Vietnam War. Mr. McCoy was employed by and had interest in Greenbrier Vinyl & Gutter, Inc.. He was a selfless man who lived a simple life and loved unconditionally.
Survivors include his devoted wife of 36 wonderful years Bobbi Leigh Davis; sons, Gregg (Naomi), Patrick (Dave) and Jeffrey McCoy; daughters, Tami Kello and Shelly Mellomida; grandchildren, Kai and Rebecca McCoy; sisters, Sue Rieter (Kim) and Dorothy Kerin (Ron); and a favorite uncle and aunt, Bill and Donna Gerkin.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 am Monday November 11, 2019 at Oman Funeral Home 653 Cedar Rd. Chesapeake, VA 23322. Interment will follow in Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Chesapeake SPCA.
Friends are invited to share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Nov. 8 to Nov. 11, 2019