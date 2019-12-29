|
Micheal "Pine" Sison, 58, of Norfolk, Virginia, passed away on Christmas Eve with a prayer in his heart and a lottery ticket (nearly) in his hand.
Ocean View's most famous pineapple had a knack for making friends and taking care of people. Pine could sell hay to a farmer but was more likely to become buddies with the farmer and give it away. A true "guy's guy," he could chug two bottles of beer as fast as they would pour. Yet Mike is most fondly remembered as the real OG, aka the original girl-dad. He never quite mastered the cheerleader curls but yelled loudly at competitions and could pick a pageant winner in 30 seconds or less. The days he spent with his daughters taught them to have faith in themselves and in others. Gratitude for the day and gratitude for small pleasures were Pine's guiding principles.
Three years ago, loved ones declared it #fightSison when Mike was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer. They put up one hell of a fight, too. Prayers and love sustained the family for much longer than doctors estimated, allowing Pine to meet his granddaughter this past April.
Mike's predilection for flip-flops and long hair made for a short-ish career in sales, so he worked primarily in commercial fishing and construction jobs. He was born on February 25, 1961, at Portsmouth Naval Hospital.
Many folks were waiting at the gates of Heaven for Mike, including his beloved parents Emiliano Sison and Shirley Fay Barber. Here on Earth, his terrible puns and even his ritualistic quirks will be tremendously missed. Survivors include siblings Guy Nickerson, Joseph Nickerson, Sandra Dizon, and Joey Sison; daughters, Amber and Bree, with Lisa Van Duzer; son-in-law Sam Stuart and granddaughter Emerson; lifelong friend Marion Zoe Tenani; and don't forget his grandcat, Betty.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel on Monday, December 30, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 29, 2019