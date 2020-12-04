Michele Ann Hattan 52 of Virginia Beach formerly of Surrey, England died Wednesday December 2, 2020 at her residence.Born August 16, 1968 the daughter of the late Vincent H. Witcher III and Dianne Minter Towler. She was predeceased by her husband Denis Hattan. She was a graduate of Cape Henry Academy and Westhampton College of the University of Richmond. She was very athletic and enjoyed many sports including skiing and soccer. She especially loved horses both riding and competing in show events. She retired from a career with Jet Set Sports having worked both Summer and Winter Olympics, World Cup Soccer, the Super Bowl and major golf championships. This enabled her to travel to many countries throughout the world. She was a member of Bayside Presbyterian Church in Virginia Beach.In addition to her mother she is survived by her stepfather Dwight Towler, three stepdaughters Jennie (Stephen) Price, Caroline (Pancho) Alton and Rachael Hattan; two step sisters Lynn (Greg) Dawson and Andra (Andy) Gibson; three step grandchildren and numerous cousins, relatives and friends throughout the world.Due to Covid-19, a private memorial service will be held at Bayside Presbyterian Church by Reverend Dr. David Rollins. A public graveside service will be held at a later date in Liberty Memorial Cemetery Sandy Level, Virginia.The family suggests in lieu of flowers memorial contributions be made to cancer research especially for glioblastoma and other cancers of the brain.Condolences may be offered and updated service information may be found at: