1/1
Michele Ann Hattan
1968 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michele's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michele Ann Hattan 52 of Virginia Beach formerly of Surrey, England died Wednesday December 2, 2020 at her residence.

Born August 16, 1968 the daughter of the late Vincent H. Witcher III and Dianne Minter Towler. She was predeceased by her husband Denis Hattan. She was a graduate of Cape Henry Academy and Westhampton College of the University of Richmond. She was very athletic and enjoyed many sports including skiing and soccer. She especially loved horses both riding and competing in show events. She retired from a career with Jet Set Sports having worked both Summer and Winter Olympics, World Cup Soccer, the Super Bowl and major golf championships. This enabled her to travel to many countries throughout the world. She was a member of Bayside Presbyterian Church in Virginia Beach.

In addition to her mother she is survived by her stepfather Dwight Towler, three stepdaughters Jennie (Stephen) Price, Caroline (Pancho) Alton and Rachael Hattan; two step sisters Lynn (Greg) Dawson and Andra (Andy) Gibson; three step grandchildren and numerous cousins, relatives and friends throughout the world.

Due to Covid-19, a private memorial service will be held at Bayside Presbyterian Church by Reverend Dr. David Rollins. A public graveside service will be held at a later date in Liberty Memorial Cemetery Sandy Level, Virginia.

The family suggests in lieu of flowers memorial contributions be made to cancer research especially for glioblastoma and other cancers of the brain.

Condolences may be offered and updated service information may be found at:

www.hollomon-brown.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Dec. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved