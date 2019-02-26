Michele B. Muller, 65, of Virginia Beach, passed away on February 21, 2019 in Hagerstown, MD.Michele was born in Bloomsburg, PA to Michael and Harriet Boslego. She retired as a Budget Analyst for the Army Corp. of Engineers after thirty-five years. Michele enjoyed working in her garden, tanning at the beach, cheering for the Dallas Cowboys, cooking gourmet meals, volunteering for the Childrenâ€™s Hospital of Kings Daughters and the Foodbank, and watching her grandgirls dance on stage. Michele is preceded in death by her mother, Harriet Boslego. Michele is survived by daughter, Allison MacDonald and husband Mark; father, Michael Boslego and his partner Sandra Thompson; granddaughters, Riley and Taylor MacDonald; life long best friends, Peter and Donna Locilento.A Celebration of Life will be held 2:00pm Saturday April 6, 2019 at Altmeyer Funeral Homes, Southside Chapel 5033 Rouse Drive Virginia Beach, VA 23462. A memorial brick will be placed at the Botanical Garden in honor of her love of plants and flowers.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Doeyâ€™s House of Washington County Hospice, hospiceofwc.org/giving/donate-now Please select Doeyâ€™s House from the menu. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary