Michele Camillia "Cookie" Cook, the first born to the late Cynthia Bolden and Charles Albert Cook II, transitioned May 15, 2020 in her Norfolk, VA hometown. Donations to help the family with final expenses can be made online at https://www.supportful.com/michelleccook. Metropolitan Funeral Home, 7246 Granby Street, Norfolk, VA 23505 is handling arrangements.
The family of Michele Cook would like to express their deepest gratitude for all of the outpouring of love and support.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 23, 2020.