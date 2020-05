Michelle, my heart is broken. I always prayed that you would get better and we would not be where we are today. You embodied beauty, strength and grace and I am so blessed for the time I got to spend with you- laughing, loving, living- you truly made me a better person. I will sing to you in my soul because I know you loved it so! Kiss your Daddy and have a beautiful dance with him. I love you! Go rest!

Nancy Barker

Friend