Michelle Flor Garner
Michelle Flor Garner, 55 passed away on October 12, 2020 in a local hospital. Michelle was born in Washington DC and grew up in Virginia Beach. She was graduate of Frank W. Cox High School. She was employed at Dollar Tree as a lease negotiator. She was a founding member of the Footers Fabulous Females, and was always available to assist in any capacity with Footers Sports Pub, and she was known for her free hugs and kisses. She is survived by her husband, Greg Garner and many loyal friends.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday October 17, 2020 at 2:00 PM in H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Rd Chapel. Online condolences may be made to the family at hdoliver.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Memorial service
02:00 PM
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
Funeral services provided by
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
2002 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 428-7880
