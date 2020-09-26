Midori Bamba peacefully passed on 9/17/2020. Born on 4/27/1948, in the snowy town of Otaru, Japan, she loved snow all her life. She was the youngest of 3 daughters of Kathu and Mithou Kotake. She is survived by 2 children, James Bamba and Jane Dolan, son-in-law Rob and grand-son Xander.
In 1973, Midori came to the US to study, travel and to become a US Citizen. After living in CA, she moved to WV to raise her 2 children as a single parent and graduate with her dental hygiene degree at WVIT in May 1990. She relocated the family to VA Beach. While working at various dental offices, Midori also managed to find time to pursue her passion - writing. Over the years, writing in English, as her second language, she published 10 books and magazine articles. Many of her books are historical fiction based on fact. An avid reader, Midori found facts to be compelling than fiction.
She was a member of Virginia Beach Writers for 30 years, a charter member with the Hampton Roads Writers and volunteered 21 years at the VA Beach Public Library. She won several prizes for her writing and helped other aspiring writers to publish their work. Midori attended the Virginia Beach Friends Meeting and VBCC throughout the years. Very generous and compassionate, Midori made friends everywhere. After her children were grown, she lived alone. She often hosted her friends at luncheons with her traditional homemade Japanese food. Midori's cremated ashes will be spread over snowy-capped Mt. Rainer as her final wish.
The Virginia Beach Friends Meeting hosted Midori's Zoom Celebration of Life on 9/24/2020. Online condolences may be posted at https://www.vacremationsociety.com/obituary/midori-bamba/