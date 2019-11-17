|
|
Mie Stephens, 50, died November 12, 2019. Mie was born in Japan to Toshie and the late Hiroyuki Nishizawa. She was a homemaker. Mie enjoyed gardening, astronomy and above all caring for her family.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 26 years, Ralph Stephens; sons Brad and Garrett Stephens; mother Toshie Nishizawa of Japan; brother Takeshi Nishizawa of Japan; and a host of other family and friends.
A celebration of life service will be held on Tuesday at 5:00pm at Altmeyer Funeral Home, Chesapeake. Express condolences to the family at www.altmeyerfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 17, 2019