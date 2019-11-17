The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Altmeyer Funeral Home
929 Battlefield Boulevard S.
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 482-3311
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
5:00 PM
Altmeyer Funeral Home
929 Battlefield Boulevard S.
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mie Stephens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mie Stephens

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mie Stephens Obituary
Mie Stephens, 50, died November 12, 2019. Mie was born in Japan to Toshie and the late Hiroyuki Nishizawa. She was a homemaker. Mie enjoyed gardening, astronomy and above all caring for her family.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 26 years, Ralph Stephens; sons Brad and Garrett Stephens; mother Toshie Nishizawa of Japan; brother Takeshi Nishizawa of Japan; and a host of other family and friends.

A celebration of life service will be held on Tuesday at 5:00pm at Altmeyer Funeral Home, Chesapeake. Express condolences to the family at www.altmeyerfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Altmeyer Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -