PORTSMOUTH - Michael Jackson Daniel, 76, of Jenkins Mill Rd., Franklin passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. He was born on December 19, 1943 in Hopewell, VA to the late Marion and Lena Daniel. Michael was a 1962 graduate of Churchland High School and retired as an engineering technician from Norfolk Naval Shipyard after over 30 years of service.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 Â½ years, Ruth M. Daniel; daughter, Missy Daniel; son, David Daniel and wife Leslie; two sisters, Nancy Earnhardt and Jade Doughtie and husband Mitch; a brother, Linwood M. Daniel; seven grandchildren, Cole, Tres', Allie, Blair, Alena, Caitlyn and Jayden; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 1 PM Tuesday, January 28, 2020 in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel by Rev. Matthew West. Burial will follow in Olive Branch Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday evening from 6 - 7:30 PM
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 26, 2020