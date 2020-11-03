Virginia Beach - Michalis "Mike" Kiriakou, fell asleep in the Lord peacefully at his home on Saturday, Oct 31, one day after his 90th birthday and a few days after celebrating his 70th wedding anniversary. Mike was from Strovolos, Cyprus and was the son of Kyriakos and Irini Efthymiou. Mike was the third of five sons, and one surviving sister, Eleni. He lived during the Great Depression, WWII, the early freedom of Cyprus all of which greatly shaped his life and outlook.
Mike is survived by his beloved wife, Angeliki "Angie" Kiriakou, and by his children, Irene Wolff (Keith), Helen Martin (Tom), Harry Kiriakou, Perry Kiriakos (Jean), and Dr. Charlie Kiriakou (Carolyn), his grandchildren, Sophia Wastler (Jesse), Angela Zambas, Polly Gellman (Jon), Alexander Pereos, Michael Kiriakou, Anna Parker (Jerry), Andrew Kiriakou (Shelby), Dino Kiriakou (Elizabeth), Alexis Dworaczyk (Joseph), and great-grandchildren, Vincent Wastler, Grace and Ellie Gellman, and Carter Kiriakou, sisters-in-law in Cyprus, and many beloved nieces and nephews in Cyprus and Greece. Mike loved his family more than anything on this Earth. He was proud of each of them and their accomplishments, and especially delighted in his recent great-grandchildren.
Mike was a lifelong member of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, their Golden Years club, AHEPA, and the Masonic Lodge, Norfolk No.1.
Mike, his wife, and new baby Irene, left their homeland and came to America with debts in one hand, and their dreams in another. He truly embodied the life of an immigrant - his devotion to his roots, which he passed on to his posterity, and his fierce love of his new home, in which he found opportunity, success, friends, and most importantly freedom. Mike proudly boasted that he voted (early) in this election, as he did in every election for decades.
In Cyprus Mike's profession was a stonemason, a craft at which he also excelled throughout Tidewater. He then became partner in Tru-Build Co, a Class A construction firm. He built scores of restaurants for Greeks in our area and became the builder of the first Taco Bells and KFCs in the state. He also owned several restaurants through the years, but working with his hands was his first love, evidenced by the stonework on his home in Norfolk. Later in life he was commissioned to lay the stonework for the MacArthur Memorial.
Mike will always be remembered as a renaissance man. His thirst for knowledge was never quenched as our earliest memories of him was a voracious reader, beginning with reading encyclopedias cover to cover. Mike liked nothing better than an interesting conversation, especially about politics, with an old or new friend. He was an avid sportsman, belonging to numerous hunt clubs in North Carolina and Virginia, and owning many a boat on which he enjoyed time with his sons, grandsons, and friends. He relished being outside whether in the peaceful woods, on the calm seas or his orchards. Mike was a prolific gardener and loved planting, caring for, and sharing the bounty of his efforts which ranged from our backyards to olive and lemon groves in Cyprus. His only prerequisite for planting was that you must be able to eat it.
Mike passionately enjoyed the friendship of others; thus our home was always filled with family friends, too many to name, but not forgotten. His â€˜parea' (friends) enjoyed their poker games which were always preceded by a delicious meal. Mike was an excellent cook and his home-cooked prime rib dinners, shish kabob, and steaks were enjoyed by many. Even his annual smoking â€˜loucanico' (Cypriot sausage) and burning the garage will be equally cherished.
He traveled the world with his wife and realized his dream of building an American-style home in Cyprus which they enjoyed for decades. Mike will be remembered as a man who lived his life to the fullest, always counseling his children and grandchildren, to work hard, and enjoy the fruits of their labor, especially the great beauty and resources in America. His zest for life continues to live through his grandchildren and beyond.
A Trisagion service will be held Wednesday, November 4th at 5:00 pm at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts. 2002 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach. The family will receive guests there until 6:30 pm. The Funeral Service will be conducted on Thursday, November 5th at 11:00 am at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 7220 Granby Street, Norfolk. The Reverend Fr. George Bessinas will be officiating. The burial will take place at Forest Lawn Cemetery. During these times of COVID-19, funeral services can be live-streamed at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZF5Ht1Mb2jtMfdVOjnIn-w
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make memorial donations to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. The family thanks Maria Parker for her expert and loving care, and Angela Zambas for her watch over h. We also thank Drs. Mohan, Baker, Mahoney, Shah, and Iyer and their staff, who kept our father healthy for many years. We remember the Pitsillides family whose patriarch, Chris, was responsible for sponsoring our parents to immigrate to this country and to whom we are indebted and honor. Lastly, the family would like to thank our sister Irene who has spent a lifetime being the anchor in our family for all things, but especially for our parents' health.
May our father's memory be eternal. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com
.