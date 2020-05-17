Mike Winstead
Mike Winstead, 75, of Virginia Beach, VA passed away on May 12, 2020. He was the son of Joe Winstead & Estelle Haley Winstead.

He is survived by his wife, Glenda Winstead, who stood by him for 53 years of marriage and his battle with cancer. Also, by his brothers, Joe Winstead, Robert Winstead and his wife Vera, Adrian "Ozzie" Winstead and his wife Debbie and sister, Judy Mask. He was predeceased by two sisters, Cynthia Loyd and Ann Donoval and two brothers, Leonard "Bozo" Winstead and Joseph Winstead.

Mike retired from the Norfolk Fire Department after 30 years of service. He was proud to have received Fire Fighter of the Year from the Fire Fighters across Virginia and again by the VFW. He was president of Local 68 & Vice President and Secretary. He was Vice President of the Virginia Professional Fire Fighters. He attended Florida State University for 3 years for Financial Counseling and became a loan manager for the Norfolk Fire Department Credit Union. He also was involved in his civic league for years.

The family would like to thank his family, friends, and neighbors for supporting him through his cancer treatments. Thanks to Dr. Hubbard and Dr. Cross and nurses and doctors at Sentara Hospitals.

The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Kempsville Chapel on Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. The Celebration of Mike's Life will follow, at half capacity, in the funeral home chapel at 12 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to any animal rescue (no-kill) organization. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Kempsville Chapel
MAY
21
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Kempsville Chapel
