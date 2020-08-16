1/1
Mikell Ann Burchett
1936 - 2020
Mikell ("Mickey") Ann Preston Burchett, born on August 9, 1936 in Ulysses, Kentucky, passed away at age 84 on August 12, 2020. She is a graduate of the University of Kentucky. She is predeceased by her parents John Frank and Olga Preston and her sisters Ella Faye Moore, Martha Jo Crisp and Olga Francis Brackett. She is survived by her husband of nearly sixty years Knox Ryan Burchett, daughters Michelle Preston Burchett and Sarah Ann Burchett, brother Judge John David Preston and many nieces and nephews. Services will be conducted at a later date.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 16, 2020.
