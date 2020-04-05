Home

Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Milagros R. Cruz-Senga

Milagros R. Cruz-Senga Obituary
Milagros R. Cruz-Senga, 70, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on April 1, 2020.

Born in the Philippines, she was the daughter of the late Domingo and Elvira Cruz and the widow of Edgardo E. Senga. She was a member of St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary.

Left to cherish her memories is her son, Edgar J. Cruz-Senga of Virginia Beach. She will be remembered by many extended family members and friends.

The family will receive friends privately, by invitation in small groups under 10 in attendance, to adhere to the health restrictions currently in place. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 5, 2020
