Mildred B. Nurney, 82, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019.
Mildred was a loving mother and an excellent cook.
She is survived by her sons, Tommy Phippins (Rhonda) of Suffolk, VA and Benny Phippins (Robin) of Ivor, VA; bother, Raleigh Ray "Pete" Nurney; sister, Mary Jane Pippins of Suffolk, VA; four grandchildren and four great grandchildren and former husband, William T. Phippins.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens at 11 AM. Condolences may be made at RWBakerFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 26, 2019