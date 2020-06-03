Millie Burch-Nadeau went to be with our Lord on Saturday, May 30, 2020.Millie Nadeau was a member of St. Stephen Martyr Catholic Church in Great Bridge. She was a member of the amazing grays, and assisted with other activities with the parish.Born to Alethia and Milton Phelps of Creswell, North Carolina, she was predeceased by her loving and caring husband, Edward B. Nadeau. They worked meals on wheels in Chesapeake and met while working at Moore's Building Supply. He was assistant store manager and she was office manager.Millie was also predeceased by her children's father, Alvin A. Burch, a member of the military formerly stationed in California, Hawaii, Carolina, and Tennessee, before settling in Virginia. They enjoyed the tropical islands and have a loving and caring family. She was also predeceased by her sons, Don Burch and Michael Burch; grandson, David Sumrell, II; siblings, Ethel Womble Overton, Syd Phelps, and Harrell Phelps.Survivors include her children, Debbie Kuhn and her husband, Eric, of Chesapeake and their children, Tony and Lindsay; Shanna McDearmid of Moyock and her children, Kevin and Tiffany; Susan Barco-Lassiter and her husband, Jim, of Chesapeake and their son, Ryan; daughter-in-law, Bambi Burch of Moyock and her sons with Don, Donnie and Wayne; daughter-in-law, Diana Burch of Tennessee and Michael's children, Kim and Chris; many great-grandchildren; and siblings, John, Harry T., Jerry, and Larry Phelps, Rena Sexton, and Mary Coburn. She loved her family dearly.A mass of celebration of her life and resurrection with Christ will be held at St. Stephen Martyr Catholic Church on Battlefield Blvd., Chesapeake, VA on Thursday, June 4, at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends at the church from 10:15 to 11 a.m. The burial will follow at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens on Cedar Road in Chesapeake. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Virginia Chapter of Cystic Fibrosis in honor of her great-granddaughter, Tia Cordell. Condolences may be offered to the family at: