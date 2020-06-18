We are saddened to announce the passing of Mildred Cole Hinton 91, Sunday, June 14, 2020 at her home. She was born June 27, 1928 to the late Willie and Jettie Cole.
She was preceded in death by her husband James Hinton, sons Therone and Albert Hinton, daughter Mamie Darden, siblings Jessie Ricks and Sennie Burgess.
Mildred leave to cherish her memory, sons James Hinton (Frances), Wayne Hinton (Brenda), Calvin Hinton; daughters Jennifer Foley (Robert), Gwendolyn Hinton, Karen Coles (Robert), Sharon Boone; siblings Joe Cole (Diane), Fannie Byrd, William Coles (Debra), Maisie Person, Harry Coles (Terri), Lavone Coles (Rose), Eugene Coles (Jackie), Jettie Coles (James): 31 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren and a bevy of nieces and nephews, friends, her brothers and sisters of the North and South Suffolk Congregations of Jehovah's Witnesses, and her neighbors.
As one of Jehovah's Witnesses, Mildred loved ministering to the community, family and friends alike because she wanted all to share her hope. While she believed the bible's teaching that a limited number of persons will live in heaven, she looked forward to being resurrected to live again on this earth restored to paradise. (Psalms 37:9, 11, 22, 29). She would have encouraged you to examine this bible teaching for yourself by visiting www.jw.org or asking one of Jehovah's Witnesses.
Due to the restrictions surrounding COVID-19, a Zoom Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020. If you wish to attend the services, please send your email address to Robert Coles: bobearl5@msn.com or Gwendolyn Hinton: gghinton@yahoo.com for a meeting invite.
She was preceded in death by her husband James Hinton, sons Therone and Albert Hinton, daughter Mamie Darden, siblings Jessie Ricks and Sennie Burgess.
Mildred leave to cherish her memory, sons James Hinton (Frances), Wayne Hinton (Brenda), Calvin Hinton; daughters Jennifer Foley (Robert), Gwendolyn Hinton, Karen Coles (Robert), Sharon Boone; siblings Joe Cole (Diane), Fannie Byrd, William Coles (Debra), Maisie Person, Harry Coles (Terri), Lavone Coles (Rose), Eugene Coles (Jackie), Jettie Coles (James): 31 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren and a bevy of nieces and nephews, friends, her brothers and sisters of the North and South Suffolk Congregations of Jehovah's Witnesses, and her neighbors.
As one of Jehovah's Witnesses, Mildred loved ministering to the community, family and friends alike because she wanted all to share her hope. While she believed the bible's teaching that a limited number of persons will live in heaven, she looked forward to being resurrected to live again on this earth restored to paradise. (Psalms 37:9, 11, 22, 29). She would have encouraged you to examine this bible teaching for yourself by visiting www.jw.org or asking one of Jehovah's Witnesses.
Due to the restrictions surrounding COVID-19, a Zoom Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020. If you wish to attend the services, please send your email address to Robert Coles: bobearl5@msn.com or Gwendolyn Hinton: gghinton@yahoo.com for a meeting invite.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.