|
|
Mildred Davidson Howell, 89, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, September 16, 2019. She was born in Pulaski County, Virginia on April 10, 1930 to the late Otis and Okie Davidson.
She is survived by her husband, Matthew James Howell D.D.S.; children, Melissa Carr Howell (Sean O'Rourke) and Matthew James Howell, Jr.; sister, Shirley Jessie; and grandson, Aiden H. O'Rourke.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1 PM on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Holly Lawn Cemetery in Suffolk. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the .
Condolences may be offered online at www.sturtevantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 18, 2019