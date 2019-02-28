|
PORTSMOUTH â€" Mildred Davis Britton, 93, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019. She was born on August 14, 1925 to the late William F. Davis, Jr. and Virgie N. Butler Davis; and was a longtime resident of Portsmouth. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Jackson Britton.She is survived by her two daughters, Sandra Bryant Inman and Valerie Britton Martin and her husband Richard; a sister, Lillie Mae Williams; five grandchildren, Charlette Vance, Charlie Bryant, Jr., Charlie Griffin, Jr., Anna Stewart and Crystal Nelson; eleven grandchildren; and two great-great grandsons.A funeral service will be held at 11 AM Friday, March 1, 2019 in Pinecrest Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 7 â€" 8:30 PM in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Union Mission.Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 28, 2019