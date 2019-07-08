Mildred DeJarnette Piland, 91, passed away July 6, 2019. She was born in Nathalie, VA the daughter of the late Richard Presley DeJarnette and Blanche Glass DeJarnette. She was predeceased by her husband, Raleigh Talmadge Piland, Jr.; her siblings and their spouses, Beatrice Twine, Barbara A. Holland, Jennings DeJarnette (Catherine), A.T. DeJarnette, Waverly DeJarnette, and Franklin DeJarnette. Mildred was a member of Bethlehem Christian Church and the Taylor Brittle Sunday School Class. She was also a member of the Mollie Savage Circle. Mildred is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Amelia Rose Piland Hayes (Alan); son and daughter-in-law, Raleigh Talmadge Piland, III (Ann); grandchildren, Joshua Piland (Jessica), Becca Cox (Burt), and Brian Hayes (Liliya); great grandchildren, Michael and Talia; sisters-in-law, Anita M. DeJarnette, Shirley DeJarnette, and Louise DeJarnette; brother-in-law, Paul â€œCottonâ€ Holland; and numerous nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her special family, Rick and Chavella Carroll, Suzanne Durbin, Rose Davenport, Joyce Mabe, and Bethlehem Christian Church members. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Holly Lawn Cemetery with Rev. Matt Winters officiating. Friends may join the family for a time of visitation Tuesday from 5-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to Bethlehem Christian Church. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 8, 2019