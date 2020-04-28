|
|
Mildred Elizabeth Brockwell, 84, of the 300 block of Park Manor Dr. passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020. She was born on May 5, 1935 in Portsmouth to the late Madeline Brockwell. Mildred â€˜Milly' retired from the Naval Medical Center where she served her community for over thirty years. She is remembered as a talented artist with a generous nature. Her personalized gifts of art adorn family Christmas trees and dining rooms walls and continue to inspire conversation and commemoration.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by a brother Byron Brockwell and sister in-law Mary Brockwell, both of Portsmouth, Virginia.
She is survived by her niece Stephanie Brockwell of Portsmouth, brother Daniel P. Brockwell, Jr, and sister in-law Catherine Brockwell, nieces DeNeil Harvell of Florida, Mary Anne Brockwell and Susan Ceglie, and nephew Daniel Brockwell, all from northern Virginia.
Due to present limitations on gatherings, there will be no formal visitation or receiving of friends by the family. In honor of Mildred's love for dogs and compassion for veterans, memorial contributions may be made to Mutts with a Mission.
www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 28, 2020