Mildred Elizabeth Shull
Mildred Elizabeth Shull, 90, went home to be with her Lord October 16, 2020. Mildred was born to the late Earl B. and Cassie Hall Taylor. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Robert M. Shull, Jr. Mildred was a faithful member of Immanuel Baptist Church, Chesapeake; she retired as a clerk with the Chesapeake Public Utilities.

She is survived by her children, Russell B. Paulette (Michaelle), Stephanie S. Hill, and Alison S. Preas (David); grandchildren, Kevin (Nicole), Kristen (Jeremy), Amanda, Nancy, and Russell; great grandchildren, Kaylin, Max, Sienna and Scarlett.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Graham Funeral Home, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Dave Libengood and Pastor Tracy Gregory officiating. She will be laid to rest at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, Norfolk. At her request in lieu of flowers please make contributions to American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the service and to leave a condolence to the family.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 18, 2020.
