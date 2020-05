Or Copy this URL to Share

Mildred H. Ballance passed away May 15, 2020. She is the daughter of the late Monroe and Gertrude Herbert. She is predeceased by her husband Reece K. Ballance. Survivors include two sons, one daughter, two grandchildren, a longtime friend Billy Pearce. No services will be held.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store