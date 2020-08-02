1/1
Mildred Harford Christiansen
1928 - 2020
Mildred "Susie" Helen Harford Christiansen, widow of Earl W. Christiansen, Sr., was born on March 20, 1928 to parents Mark Henry Harford and Ada Shalhoup Harford of Norfolk, VA. Mildred passed away, at home, on July 27, 2020. She had been a resident of Hampton since 1968 having worked as a Secretary to Generals, Captains and Attorneys before starting her own business as a Real Estate Title Examiner. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Susie was predeceased by both her parents, Ada and Mark Harford, grandparents. Louis Samuel Harford, III and Annie L. Lowethal Harford. Her husband, Earl W. Christiansen, Sr., and by her two brothers, Mark Henry Harford, Jr. and Louis Samuel Harford, IV.

Susie is survived by her son, Earl. W Christiansen, Jr., daughter-in-law, Barbara A. Christiansen and her beloved grandson, Mark W. Christiansen. Survivors include her 3 sisters, Evelyn Harford Ellis, Betty Ann Harford Fitzpatrick and Adel Harford Williams, all residing in Norfolk, and sister-in-law, Mary Lineberry Harford, widow of Louis Harford, many nieces, nephews and cousins. Susie was a dear sister and a fun sister to her family of sisters and brothers. She had a passion for life and lived her life to the fullest. Susie was loved by all her co-workers, many friends, family and her dear friend, Greg Sabins. She will be dearly missed.

Arrangements are by Berceuse Funeral and Cremation Traditions in Hampton,

(757) 825-8070.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
