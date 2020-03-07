|
|
Mildred Holley Reid, 97, of Chesapeake and Virginia Beach, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, surrounded by family at Chesapeake Regional Hospital.
She was born December 23, 1922, in Draper, North Carolina and was the daughter of the late James and Elsie Dean Holley. She was retired from the Naval Exchange at NAS Oceana.
Mildred was predeceased by her husband, Ralph Bernard Reid and sons, Randy and Larry. She is survived by a daughter, Gay (Fred) Hill; sons, Ricky (Sue) and Jeff (Gail); a daughter-in-law, Sharon; fourteen grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel, at Colonial Grove Memorial Park in Virginia Beach. A funeral service will begin at 12 p.m. followed by a short graveside service and reception. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 7, 2020