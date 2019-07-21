CHESAPEAKE â€" Mildred (Honey) Kilpatrick Moore, 93, of Jolliff Road passed away on July 19, 2019. Born in Portsmouth, she was the 6th of 13 children born to the late Byron Kilpatrick and Mildred Robinson Kilpatrick. Honey was a member of the Church of St. Therese and Knights of Columbus, Council 418, Womenâ€™s Auxiliary. She loved her family very much and looked forward to the Kilpatrick Family Reunions to see how the family continues to grow.



She will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, cousin, in-law and friend. Left to cherish her memory is her loving and devoted husband of 71 years, Paul J. Moore, Sr.; two daughters, Joyce M. Rountree, Patricia M. Hankins and husband Doug; two sons, Paul J. Moore, Jr. and wife Robin and David T. Moore and wife Debbie, all of Chesapeake; ten grandchildren, Russell Rountree and wife Kelli, Michael Rountree, Genevieve Hankins, Richard Hankins, Jason Moore and wife Sarah, Justin Moore, Whitney Moore, Julie Mizelle and husband Mark, Anthony Taylor and wife Adrianna, Aaron Taylor and wife Patricia; ten great grandchildren, Tyler, Mallory, Miriam, Ainslee, Roark, Georgia Gene, Luci, Graeson, Easton and Vivian; her sisters, Mary Vincent Fussell of Chesapeake and Alice Blanche Bailey and husband Robert (Nick) of Suffolk; one brother, John (Butch) Kilpatrick of Rocky Mount, NC; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her aunt, Mary â€œDeeâ€ Robinson, her sisters, Margaret Adams, Anne Wakefield, Barbara (Bobbie) Zibelin, Shirley Shannon, Janie Baker and her brothers, Thomas Leo Kilpatrick, Al Kilpatrick, Jimmy Kilpatrick and Frank Kilpatrick and son-in-law, Wayne Rountree.



A visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 24th from 6 to 8 pm, at the Church of St. Therese, 4137 Portsmouth Boulevard, Chesapeake.



A Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at 10:00 on Thursday, July 25th at the Church of St. Therese followed by a reception at the church and burial at All Saints Cemetery.



Flowers are appreciated, but if you prefer, donations may be made to the Church of St. Therese in her memory. Condolences may be registered at BWFosterFuneralHome.com.