H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
1501 Colonial Avenue
Norfolk, VA 23517
(757) 622-7353
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
6:30 PM
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
1501 Colonial Avenue
Norfolk, VA 23517
Visitation
Following Services
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
1501 Colonial Avenue
Norfolk, VA 23517
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral
Mildred K. "Millie" Kartis

Mildred K. "Millie" Kartis Obituary
Virginia Beach - Millie (Mildred) K. Kartis, 89, passed away January 10, 2020. A Trisagion prayer service will be conducted at 6:30 PM, Wednesday evening at H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts. Norfolk Chapel at 1501 Colonial Ave, Norfolk, VA. The family will receive friends following the prayer service. A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 AM, Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral by Father George Bessinas. The burial will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. A full obituary will appear in Monday's paper. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 12, 2020
