Mildred Lancaster, 100, passed away on November 10, 2019. She was a native of Portsmouth and a devoted member of Monumental United Methodist Church. She was a member of many clubs and organizations too numerous to name. Millie was predeceased by her husband, Arthur James "Junie" Lancaster Jr; her parents Mildred and Leisle Snyder; brothers, Wade, Elton, Leonard and Billy Snyder; sisters, Genevieve Saunders, Leota Lassiter, Rosa Snyder, Mae Baker, Trudy Roberts and one of her 6 "adopted sons" Wayne Sawyer. She is survived by the other "adopted sons" Charlie Parkerson, John Lancaster, Dale Saunders, Mike Twiford, Arthur Parkerson and nephews, nieces and their families.
Millie started her working career as an operator with the C&P Telephone Company in Portsmouth. Then she and her late husband Junie Lancaster developed Coleman's Nursery and the historic Winter Wonderland in Churchland. They later established Lancaster Farms and Bennett's Creek Wholesale Nursery in Suffolk.
Millie and Junie Lancaster have made countless contributions to their communities. The Lancaster's donated their toy and train collection to the Children's Museum of Virginia in Portsmouth for many generations of children to enjoy. Their gifts to the Bon Secours Nursing Care Center in Suffolk made possible the Lancaster Spiritual and Educational Center and the Millie Lancaster Women's Imaging Center in the Bon Secours Health Center at Harbour View in Suffolk, Virginia. For their decades of civic leadership and philanthropic gifts, Millie and Junie Lancaster were honored by the Virginia General Assembly.
Millie was truly an Angel on Earth and she now has gone to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in Heaven. Memorial Contributions may be made to her church, Monumental United Methodist Church, 450 Dinwiddie St., Portsmouth, VA 23704.
A celebration of her life will be held at 2 pm Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Centenary United Methodist Church, 3312 Cedar Lane, Portsmouth, VA 23703. The visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Loving Funeral Home is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 12, 2019