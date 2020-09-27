Mildred M. Griggs of Portsmouth, a proud member of the greatest generation, passed with grace from this life on September 24, 2020 surrounded by her dear and beloved family. A devoted and loving mother, grandmother and wife of 68 years. She will be greatly missed by the love of her life, her best friend and husband Walter Griggs. She was born to the late Georgie M. Parker and Flavell B. Melvin in 1926, Mildred graduated from Cradock High School in 1943 and married Walter S. Griggs, Jr., in 1952. They lived in Portsmouth and raised two beautiful sons: Walter Staley Griggs, III, who is married to Dawn Jung and have a grandson Walter IV; and James Melvin Griggs, who is deceased.



Mildred was an administrative clerk and bookkeeper for the Naval Shipyard for 20 years, but her passion in life was dedicated to devoting her time, love and energy to her family and friends. Mildred loved all her school friends and the great experiences through her growing years. She was well known and much loved by her classmates who shared in her school activities. Basketball coaching, endless games as teens, school dances, her love of school classes and her caring teachers. She particularly liked music and dancing and became a noted soloist for the USO during the war years and sang at numerous events. The troopers club of which she was a member sponsored entertainment events which included her performances. She loved outdoor activities and hosting family gatherings which included her large number of family and friends. She was the ultimate party planner-detail oriented, thoughtful and organizedâ€"which is why her gatherings were always such a family hit. She was among the first to organize the Tidewater Weavers Guild and was a proud member who gained recognition through many awards for her works and skill in spinning, weaving and dyeing. Her state fair entries with awards never seemed to end.



She was a devoted mother who always put her children first. Always known for her warm heart and endless patience. In her later years, her church family gave new opportunities to enjoy her friends and family. Life offered her many challenges which she always took. Her life was marked with brave accomplishments. She operated large boats, was a fearless water skier, learned to fly their family plane, and was active in scouts, traveled the country and bravely took losing their wonderful home and everything in it by fire at over 80 with diligence and saw a new one built to her personal requirements immediately after.



Taken from this life too early, Mildred will be dearly missed. She departed her wide and varied life as an incredibly happy person, thoughtful of memories of the past, great joys of work, home and fun activities. Her greatest love was always her devoted and inspiring husband Walter from the first day they met and for 68 years thereafter. She shared her experiences and made her life a thing of beauty and unending joy. She will be missed by many friends, her great and generous neighbors and all those who saw in her an exceedingly kind, graceful and helpful person with a n unending gift of seeing the best in those dear to her. Her unconditional love and enduring spirit will live on through her family forever.



Mildred expressed wishes that her family and friends not mourn her death but to celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, Mildred would have requested that her friends take that time off to spend the time with their loved ones. In a private ceremony she was laid to rest at Olive Branch Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store