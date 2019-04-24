Mildred Martin Pritchard, 97, was called home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 22, 2019. Mildred was a native of Princeton, WV and was a member of Nansemond River Baptist Church in Suffolk, VA. She was preceded in death by her husband George T. Pritchard of Suffolk, VA; her son James E. Pritchard of Suffolk, VA; and her grandson Paul Rollins, Jr. of Atlanta, GA.Mildred is survived by her brothers Simon Martin & wife Hilda of Banbury, England; Fred Martin & wife Barbara of Cody, WY; a daughter Sonia Rollins & husband Paul of Jonesboro, GA; a son George D. Pritchard & wife Tommie of Portsmouth, VA; and a daughter in law Linda Pritchard of Suffolk, VA. She was a loving grandmother to 4 grandchildren: Annette Bradley & husband David of Chesapeake, VA; Chris Pritchard & wife Julie of Suffolk, VA; Anna Smith & husband James of Suffolk, VA; and Nicole Rollins of Atlanta, GA. 4 great grandchildren: Dana, Ryan, Megan and Hannah and 2 great great grandchildren: Roman & Demi.A graveside service will be conducted on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 1PM at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens in Suffolk.The family wishes to thank the many friends and neighbors for all they did for her. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Pinecrest Baptist Church. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.sturtevantfuneralhome.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary