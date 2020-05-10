IN OUR HEARTS



We though of you today, but that's nothing new.



We though about you yesterday, and days before that too.



We think of you in silence. We often speak your name.



Now all we have are memories, and your picture in a frame.



Your memory is our keepsake, with which we'll never part.



God has you in keeping, we have your in our heart.



Happy Heavenly Mothers Day!



