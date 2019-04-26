Home

Mildred P. Smith passed away in her home on April 19, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Sam and Ruth Phillips and predeceased by a brother, Fred Phillips, Sr. She attended Norfolk Public Schools and later moved to Buffalo, N.Y. where she met and married the late James Smith. After returning to Norfolk she joined Campostella Heights S.D.A. Church. Mildred leaves to cherish her memory one daughter, Phyllis Shell (Lamont); one son, Jeffery Smith; one brother, Samuel Phillips; three sisters, Margaret Covington (Clarence), Dorothy Hyman and Daisy Benson; 4 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, 19 great-greatgrandchildren, host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. A funeral will be held 11:00am., Monday, April 29, 2019 at Campostella Heights SDA Church, 1006 Oakwood Street, Norfolk, VA. Metropolitan Funeral Service, Berkley.
