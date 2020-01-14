|
|
Mildred R. Erhard Kane, 89, of Norfolk, VA, passed away on January 13, 2020.
Born in Curwensville, PA, and Catholic, she was preceded in death by her parents, Morrell and Ellen Erhard; her husband, Joseph S. Kane; sister, Anne Kingston; daughter, Candace Holland; son, Kevin Kane; and daughter-in-law, Lydia Kane.
Left to cherish to memories are her three daughters, Colleen Sullivan and husband, Richard, of New Kent County, VA, Kathleen Lawson, and Annie Tabor and husband, Bobby, all of Norfolk; two sons, Timothy S. Kane of Louisiana and Dennis P. Kane and wife, Tammy, of Luray, VA; eleven grandchildren, Jeff, Stephanie, Rachael, Lorraine, Christopher, Justin, Amanda, Ashlee, Alex, Zachary, and Spencer; and twenty great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel on Thursday, Jan. 16, at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to . Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 14, 2020