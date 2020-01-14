The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
(757) 583-0177
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
View Map
Mildred R. Erhard Kane

Mildred R. Erhard Kane Obituary
Mildred R. Erhard Kane, 89, of Norfolk, VA, passed away on January 13, 2020.

Born in Curwensville, PA, and Catholic, she was preceded in death by her parents, Morrell and Ellen Erhard; her husband, Joseph S. Kane; sister, Anne Kingston; daughter, Candace Holland; son, Kevin Kane; and daughter-in-law, Lydia Kane.

Left to cherish to memories are her three daughters, Colleen Sullivan and husband, Richard, of New Kent County, VA, Kathleen Lawson, and Annie Tabor and husband, Bobby, all of Norfolk; two sons, Timothy S. Kane of Louisiana and Dennis P. Kane and wife, Tammy, of Luray, VA; eleven grandchildren, Jeff, Stephanie, Rachael, Lorraine, Christopher, Justin, Amanda, Ashlee, Alex, Zachary, and Spencer; and twenty great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel on Thursday, Jan. 16, at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to . Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 14, 2020
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
