McClenny Funeral Service - Charlottesville
600 Henry Avenue
Charlottesville, VA 22903
Mildred McClenny
Mildred Sykes McClenny


1922 - 2020
Mildred Ethelyn Sykes McClenny, 97, passed away Friday, January 24th in Cary, NC. Mildred was born in Newsoms, VA to Johnnie Sykes and Mattie Mayfield Sykes. She was predeceased by her loving husband, G.P., daughter, Patricia, son Meade, daughter-in-law, Eva, son-in-law, Hezekiah Wright and nine siblings. Visitation will be held at Gilfield Baptist Church (Ivor) on Friday, 1/31 from 7-8 pm. and 2/1 from 10:00-11:00 am, funeral service at 11:00 am. Services of comfort are entrusted to the staff of McClenny Funeral Services, Inc.; R.B. and Doris A. McClenny, Morticians. You may sign the guest register at http://www.mcclennyfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 30, 2020
