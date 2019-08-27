The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Fitchett-Mann Funeral Services - CHESAPEAKE
1146 Rodgers Street
Chesapeake, VA 23324
(757) 494-1404
Viewing
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fitchett-Mann Funeral Services - CHESAPEAKE
1146 Rodgers Street
Chesapeake, VA 23324
View Map
Lying in State
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
First Baptist Church West - Munden
1541 Lyons Ave
Chesapeake, VA
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
First Baptist Church West - Munden
1541 Lyons Ave
Chesapeake, VA
View Map
Mildred "Nicky" Tann


1950 - 2019
Mildred "Nicky" Tann Obituary
Friday Aug. 23, 2019, our beloved transitioned from labor to reward. She was born July 18, 1950 in Norfolk, County (Chesapeake) to the late Charlie Perry and Mildred P. Bray.

Besides her parents she was predeceased by her stepfather William Bray and brother Shelton Bray. Left to cherish her memories are two sisters: Laverne B. Majors and Brenda G. Perry; three stepchildren; three nieces; three nephews; a goddaughter, Tasia Majors and a host of relatives and friends.

A funeral service will be Wednesday 1pm at First Baptist Church West - Munden; 1541 Lyons Ave, Chesapeake, VA 23324. The body will be in church at 12pm. Viewing will be Tuesday 4-7pm at Fitchett-Mann Funeral Services; 1146 Rodgers St.; Ches., VA. Condolences can be offered to the family @ www.fitchettmannfuneralservices.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 27, 2019
