Friday Aug. 23, 2019, our beloved transitioned from labor to reward. She was born July 18, 1950 in Norfolk, County (Chesapeake) to the late Charlie Perry and Mildred P. Bray.
Besides her parents she was predeceased by her stepfather William Bray and brother Shelton Bray. Left to cherish her memories are two sisters: Laverne B. Majors and Brenda G. Perry; three stepchildren; three nieces; three nephews; a goddaughter, Tasia Majors and a host of relatives and friends.
A funeral service will be Wednesday 1pm at First Baptist Church West - Munden; 1541 Lyons Ave, Chesapeake, VA 23324. The body will be in church at 12pm. Viewing will be Tuesday 4-7pm at Fitchett-Mann Funeral Services; 1146 Rodgers St.; Ches., VA. Condolences can be offered to the family @ www.fitchettmannfuneralservices.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 27, 2019