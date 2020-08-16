Mildred V. Wright, 85, died August 6, 2020. Mildred was born in Belhaven, NC to the late John W. and Callie Fulford Daniels. She was a member and former Deconess of the Deaf Missionary Church of Norfolk. Mildred was loved by all who knew her. She had an infectious smile, loved to travel, eat out and above all spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Mildred was predeceased by her husband, Willie A. Wright and 5 siblings.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving children, Vinnona L. Carlquist (Larry) and John E. Wright (Janet), all of Chesapeake; grandchildren, Lauren, Michelle, Courtney, Justin, Kelsey, and Gabi; great grandchildren, Isabella, Willow, Harper, Cora, Lyla, Charlie, and MacKenzie; and a host of other family and friends.
Services will be private. To express condolences to the family, visit www.altmeyerfh.com
