Chesapeake - Milford Kneal Howell, Jr. 79, passed away on Thursday June 11, 2020. He was a native of Petoskey, Michigan and was the husband of the late Betty Rice Howell. He was a retired broker for Howell and Sherrill Realty, a retired navy corpsman serving in the Vietnam War and a member of VFW.
Survivors include a daughter, Tracy K. Howell of Norfolk; one sister, Mary H. Thompson; two brothers, Robert and Herb Howell;two grandchildren, Kristin Sacks Souder, Justin Kneal Sachs; three great grandchildren, Carter Blake Sachs, Graham Ray Souder, Aria Rae Reynolds, two great grandchildren and an adopted daughter, Jamie Lynne Howell of Portsmouth.
A funeral service will be 11 am Wednesday, June 17 in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel. Burial will follow in Olive Branch Cemetery. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 14, 2020.