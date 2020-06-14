Milford Kneal Howell Jr.
Chesapeake - Milford Kneal Howell, Jr. 79, passed away on Thursday June 11, 2020. He was a native of Petoskey, Michigan and was the husband of the late Betty Rice Howell. He was a retired broker for Howell and Sherrill Realty, a retired navy corpsman serving in the Vietnam War and a member of VFW.

Survivors include a daughter, Tracy K. Howell of Norfolk; one sister, Mary H. Thompson; two brothers, Robert and Herb Howell;two grandchildren, Kristin Sacks Souder, Justin Kneal Sachs; three great grandchildren, Carter Blake Sachs, Graham Ray Souder, Aria Rae Reynolds, two great grandchildren and an adopted daughter, Jamie Lynne Howell of Portsmouth.

A funeral service will be 11 am Wednesday, June 17 in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel. Burial will follow in Olive Branch Cemetery. www.SturtevantFH.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
